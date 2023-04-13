Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,266 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $196.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.61.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

