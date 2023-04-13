Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,094 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.41.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $110.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.01. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

