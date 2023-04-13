Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,179 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $976.65 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,016.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.97.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Further Reading

