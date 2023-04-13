Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,241 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IEX opened at $221.86 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.35.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

