Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 148,059 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 841,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148,059 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

