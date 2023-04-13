Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,959 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,959 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 77.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,105,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 23.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after acquiring an additional 248,093 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Prudential by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Prudential by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Trading Up 0.8 %

PUK stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.34) to GBX 1,450 ($17.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

