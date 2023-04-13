Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,932 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $470.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $517.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

