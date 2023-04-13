Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,991 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.87.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

SBAC opened at $261.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.57.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

