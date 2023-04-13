Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 71,626 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,626 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after purchasing an additional 560,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after acquiring an additional 544,263 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,472,000 after acquiring an additional 366,839 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 497,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,846,000 after purchasing an additional 311,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.30.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

