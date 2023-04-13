Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 927 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 49.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 44.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FND opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FND. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

