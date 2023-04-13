Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 817,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $153.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day moving average of $131.53. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $158.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.63%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

