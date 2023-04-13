Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,223 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.53. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.58.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

