NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,159 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $16,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 5.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Down 0.3 %

NTAP stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $79.89. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

