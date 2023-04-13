New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Down 1.5%

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.39 and last traded at $72.69. Approximately 25,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 591,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

New Relic Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,093,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,207,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,038. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

