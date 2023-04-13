New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 14,795 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 451,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $19,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after buying an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after buying an additional 899,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,666,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

MOS stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

