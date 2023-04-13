New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 574 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $40,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $175.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.93 and a 200-day moving average of $177.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

