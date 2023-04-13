New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Align Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Insider Activity

Align Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $332.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $431.27.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.