New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS stock opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

