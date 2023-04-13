New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,087 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $18,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth $52,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

TXT opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

