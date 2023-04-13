New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $21,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,884,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 73.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,803,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 763,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 440.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 761,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.