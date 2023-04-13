New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $22,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

