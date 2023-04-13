New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

NYSE:LVS opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

