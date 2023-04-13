New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 950.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,285 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $20,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,450,000 after purchasing an additional 346,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,467,000 after purchasing an additional 575,545 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $70.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

