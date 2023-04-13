New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 109.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.85.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,932,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $284.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.29 and its 200 day moving average is $284.24. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

