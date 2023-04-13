New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $21,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $103.49 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

