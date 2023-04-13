New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.50 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,618,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 560.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,971,000 after acquiring an additional 118,733 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $2,092,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $182,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $2,092,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,700 shares of company stock valued at $52,162,531 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.27.

Shares of UTHR opened at $225.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.22 and a 200-day moving average of $247.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

