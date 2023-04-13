New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.43 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

