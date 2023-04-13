New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.51 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $18,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 67.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $261,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $226.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.31.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

