New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.55 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $18,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.5 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.