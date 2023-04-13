New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.42 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $19,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at $134.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.84.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

