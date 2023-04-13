New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.86 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $19,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.09.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SJM opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.