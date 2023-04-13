New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $20.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $20,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.94 and a 12 month high of $203.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.