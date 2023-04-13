New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.47 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 637,571 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $21,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,580 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 597,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 451,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

