New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $15,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,048,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,201,000 after buying an additional 52,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after buying an additional 284,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,405,000 after purchasing an additional 106,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,595,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,985,000 after purchasing an additional 98,476 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $72.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

