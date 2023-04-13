New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $15,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $124.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average is $100.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

