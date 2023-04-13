New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $15,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 570.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 76,772 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 332.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.8 %

Teradyne stock opened at $101.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $117.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.47.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

