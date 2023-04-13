New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $20,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FICO opened at $684.43 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $711.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $684.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

