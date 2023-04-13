New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 202 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $21,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

NYSE:EQR opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 128.64%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

