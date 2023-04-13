New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,913 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.45.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.