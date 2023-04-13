New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 335,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BALL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Ball stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $89.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

