New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $17,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 86.7% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 716,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,146,000 after purchasing an additional 272,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $100.16 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,668 shares of company stock worth $8,264,817 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

