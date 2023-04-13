New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,012 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.