New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

AVY opened at $177.19 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.43. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

