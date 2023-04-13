New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,560 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $21,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

