New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 105 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $19,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of RE stock opened at $365.60 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.