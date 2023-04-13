New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,185 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 8.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in STERIS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in STERIS by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 0.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.40.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE opened at $193.51 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.