New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,705 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,705 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $110.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.97.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

