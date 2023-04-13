New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,367 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $18,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Incyte by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Incyte by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 16,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

