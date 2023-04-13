New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,715 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $17,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $59.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

