New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,238 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,745 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,148,000 after buying an additional 867,580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,722,000 after buying an additional 781,609 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 744.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 776,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,202,000 after buying an additional 753,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,920 shares of company stock worth $4,370,221 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

